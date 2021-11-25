Wausau Pilot & Review

Witnesses pulled a woman out of a burning vehicle that was struck by a semi tractor trailer Wednesday, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was later airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The crash was reported Wednesday at the intersection of Hwy. 22 and County Hwy. K in the town of Farmington.

Police say the driver was headed south on Hwy. 22 and turning left to continue southbound on Hwy. K when the vehicle was struck by a semi that was headed north on Hwy. 22.

Police say the driver was initially transported by Gold Cross Ambulance before being airlifted by Theda Star. Sheriff’s officials extended their gratitude to the witnesses at the scene who assisted the driver from her vehicle.

There’s no word on her current condition, and police have not said whether any citations were issued.

No names were released.