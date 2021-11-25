Wausau Pilot & Review

A 35-year-old Medford man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly ramming into the back of an Amish buggy Wednesday in Taylor County.

Nine of the 10 people inside the buggy were injured, eight of them seriously, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. E in the town of Little Black. Police say Skyler Opelt struck the buggy from behind while traveling at highway speeds

Opelt, who being held in the Taylor County Jail, faces preliminary charges of operating under the influence of a controlled substance. Online court records show Opelt was already facing felony escape charges in a case filed Nov. 8 and was on probation at the time of the crash.

Additional charges and citations are possible in the crash, which remains under investigation. The names and current conditions of the victims have not been released.