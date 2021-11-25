Wausau Pilot & Review

Major Paul Logan, pastor and corps officer at The Salvation Army of Wausau, died Tuesday, organization officials announced this week.

Major Logan was instrumental in the success of the Wausau Corps for two years, and served as an officer with The Salvation Army for 40 years.

“Our prayers are with the Logan family during this time of grief and loss. Also with the Wausau community who have worked alongside Major Paul in support of our programs and services to those in need,” said Major Steven Merritt, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Major Barb Logan, Paul’s wife and corps officer, will continue to lead the ministry of The Salvation Army including all red kettle and holiday efforts for the Wausau community. She is supported by local Advisory Board members and Salvation Army staff.

In a news release, Salvation Army officials extended gratitude to the community for their support during this difficult time.

The Salvation Army of Wausau is part of the Wisconsin Upper Michigan Division.