Arthur L. Shaw, 49, of Milwaukee. Nov. 24, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, resisting or obstructing an officer

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Adam J. Banas, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 23, 2021: Third-offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16
  • Andre D. Williams, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 18, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Arthur L. Shaw, 49, of Milwaukee. Nov. 24, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Chase L. Larocque, 18, of Unity. Nov. 22, 2021: First-degree child sexual assault with a person younger than 16 – with the use or threat of force, child enticement
  • Jeffrey J. Campo, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 24, 2021: Fraudulent use of a financial transaction card greater than $10,000
  • Kasey A. Christjohn, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 19, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Stephen J. Cento, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 18, 2021: Substantial battery/intend bodily harm, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
  • Shelby L. Lynch, 23, of Wausau. Nov. 19, 2021: Theft in a business setting between $10,000 and $100,000
  • Scott L. Best, 45, of Wausau. Nov. 18, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
  • Ryan W. Graf, 24, of Marshfield. Nov. 24, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Pamela L. Hernandez, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Nicholas J. Teal, 29, of Tomahawk. Bail jumping – repeater
  • Montel T. Howard, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 23, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, operate a firearm while intoxicated, third-offense OWI, bail jumping
  • Whitney M. Dobson, 26, of Wausau. Nov. 24, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • William J. Stimac, 54, of Antigo. Nov. 18, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and THC as party to a crime