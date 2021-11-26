Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team lost its season opener to Northland Pines 78-65 in the opening round of the Wausau West Tournament on Friday.

Mason Prey had 27 points and Isaac Seidel added 17 for the Cardinals.

Wausau West defeated Stanley-Boyd 79-48 in the other tournament semifinal Friday. Statistics were not provided.

Newman Catholic will play Stanley-Boyd in the third-place game of the tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday. Wausau West will play Northland Pines in the championship game at 7:45 p.m.

Eagles 78, Cardinals 65

Northland Pines – 78

Newman Catholic – 65

NORTHLAND PINES (78): Statistics not reported. Record: 2-0.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (65): Mason Prey 11 2-3 27, Eli Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Conner Krach 4 1-4 11, Jackson Pfender 1 0-0 3, Isaac Seidel 7 1-1 17, Jacob Pfiffner 2 1-2 5, Matthew Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Owen Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Charlie Shields 1 0-0 2. FG: 26. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 8 (Prey 3, Krach 2, Seidel 2, Pfender 1). Record: 0-1.