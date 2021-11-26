Major Paul E. Logan

Major Paul Eugene Logan, age 65, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 23, 2021, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Paul is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Pettit) of Wausau, WI; his son, Jonathan (Nikki) and grandchildren Eva, Mia, and Finn, of Cecil, WI; and his daughter, Brenna (Vinal), of Indianapolis, IN; and his siblings, Rita Duncan (Bob) of Charles City, IA, Joe Logan of Hebron IL, Phyllis Corey (John) – Rolla, MO, and Ruth Grey of Granite City, IL. He is preceded in death by his mother, Viola Logan, of Crystal Lake, IL; his father, Joseph, of Crystal Lake, IL; and his niece, Jessica, of Bourbon, MO.

Paul was born on May 9, 1956 in Charles City, IA, to parents Joseph and Viola. He graduated from Spring Arbor College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources; was commissioned by The Salvation Army; and graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Paul served in Michigan, Minnesota, the Bahamas, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa as a Corps Officer of the Salvation Army for 39 years.

Paul was a devoted family man and a loving father. He married Barbara on July 31, 1982 and the couple had two children together. Paul and Barbara enjoyed being outside, spending time with their kids and grandkids, sightseeing, and eating out. The family has many fond memories traveling with family and friends, attending The Salvation Army’s camps, and playing games at home together.

Paul was a God-fearing man who was deeply involved with The Salvation Army since childhood. He enjoyed playing instruments, reading, and spending time with his family. His family and friends will always remember him as the best dad a kid could ask for, the funnest grandpa in the world, a cherished husband, loyal friend, and a servant of the Lord.

A funeral service is scheduled for Paul on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00am at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home at 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI with visitation and fellowship to follow at the Salvation Army at 202 Callon Street, Wausau, WI. Majors Steve and Christine Merritt of the Salvation Army will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul’s life. The family would like to thank Szmanda Dental of Rib Mountain for helping in Paul’s time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Salvation Army.

Jodi L. Kraft

Jodi Lynn Kraft, age 52, of Edgar, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 20, 1969, the daughter of George and Jean (Mann) Schug. Jodi was a 1987 graduate of Athens High School.

On May 30, 1992, she married Brian “George” Kraft, they later divorced. Jodi then met Ken Kramer and after eleven wonderful years enjoying life together and being best friends, married on August 13, 2019. She was employed by Wipfli CPA’s and Consultants. Her black bag was never far from her side.

The love of her life were her children, Brittany and Benjamin. Jodi loved the outdoors, hunting, being the fishing champion, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, gardening and her weekends spent at the cabin. Being in the woods with her dad was her joy. Her pool team was near and dear to her heart.

She is survived by her husband, parents, children, brothers, Terry, Tomahawk, Tim (Barb), Isle, MN, Todd (Karen), Wausau, sister, Kristi, Spencer, nieces and nephews, Tammi Schug, Casey Schug, Amanda (Brad) Carey, Elizabeth Schug and Aimee (Ethan) Skrove and great nieces and nephew.

A private family Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Public visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Burial will be in the Wuertzberg cemetery.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dolores M. Lonsdorf

Dolores Margarite Lonsdorf 91, of the Village of Maine, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with family at her side.

She was born April 11, 1930, in Wausau to Edward and Gertrude (Schneider) Litzer.

She was united in marriage to George J. Lonsdorf in August 1948 and together they operated a Guernsey dairy farm and orchard until their retirement in 1991. George and Dolores raised 11 children on their farm.

Dolores loved farm life and was particularly good at gardening. She was happiest when she could be, outdoors or in, with her hands in the dirt. She enjoyed sharing the bounty of her garden with her family and friends and there were always fresh and preserved vegetables and fruits for the table. Dolores and George also developed Silver Creek Orchards on their farm and raised an abundance of fresh apples for the Wausau Farmers Market. Dolores loved animals and took special care of the young calves, the chickens and the geese on the farm. But her greatest joy was her cats. You would often find her in the afternoon with a beautiful cat napping in her lap. She took pride in raising kittens that could go to a family needing a special pet.

With a quiet compassion, she lived with a natural ability to nurture living things; her garden, her children, her brown laying hens & her fluffy cats. One of her favorite card games was sheepshead (schafkopf). She enjoyed it especially if she could win a hand against George. Besides raising 11 children, Dolores was also active in the Town of Maine Homemakers Club for many years and was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wausau.

Dolores is survived by her brother, Donald (Nancy) Litzer and 10 children whose lives she influenced forever: George Lonsdorf Jr. of Madison, Tim (Stella) Lonsdorf of Wausau, Linda (Bob) Davis of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Daniel Lonsdorf of Middleton, Marshall Lonsdorf of Maine, Laurie (Mike) Kennedy of Carver, Minnesota, Peggy Griffin of Wausau, Roseanne (Martin) Hanley of Wausau, Christopher Lonsdorf of Wausau and Andrew (Mera) Lonsdorf of Maine. Dolores has 12 wonderful grandchildren: Stephen & Melody Lonsdorf, Kathleen Vanderstappen, Vincent Vignali & Andrea Fleischman, Leeann Duwe, Philip, Patrick & Matthew Hanley, and Elizabeth & Mariah Lonsdorf.

Dolores is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Lonsdorf, parents, Edward and Gertrude Litzer, her brother, Edward Litzer Jr., her daughter Suzanne Elizabeth Lonsdorf, one grandson, Anthony Lonsdorf and son in law, Dennis Griffin.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday November 30, 2021, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. A private burial will follow in the Lonsdorf Family Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, Nov 29, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Betty Radtke

Betty Radtke, 71, of Kronenwetter, passed away peacefully November 18, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Betty was born on December 2, 1949, in Wausau, WI, to the late Albert and Ethel (Drake) Passow. She married Terry Radtke in Wausau on July 25, 1970.

She was a long-time resident of Kronenwetter attending D.C. Everest High School graduating in the class of 1969. Betty was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed being a homemaker. Her biggest enjoyment in life came from her four grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and would often travel great distances to support her grandchildren. She spent many years working at Shopko in Rothschild in the toy department. Betty then went on to be a bank teller at Tower Credit Union at the Wausau and Weston locations. She was a 15-year breast cancer survivor and supported many breast cancer organizations. Betty also enjoyed spending time with her friends. She enjoyed playing many years of recreational volleyball and bowling. Betty enjoyed watching many sports and was a loyal supporter of the Wisconsin teams.

Betty is survived by her husband of 51 years, Terry; daughters, Melanie (Michael) Przybylski and Heidi (Nicholas) Karbon; grandchildren, Nicole and Stacey Przybylski and Ethan and Nolan Karbon; siblings, Clyde Passow, LaVerne McCumber, Roger (Bonnie) Passow, and Jerry (Lynn) Passow; as well as other relatives and friends. She is proceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Megan Przybylski; and siblings, Robert Passow, Alfred Passow, Donald Passow, and Helen Rosenbach.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, WI, 54455. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Knonenwetter.

The family would like to thank the Aspirus Wausau Hospital ICU team for their wonderful care.

Funeral arrangements made through Beste Funeral Home of Mosinee. Online condolences may be shared at www.bestefh.com