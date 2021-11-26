Reporting by David Stenklyft for Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau East High School Student was crowned Miss Snowflake by the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs during their recent annual convention in Green Bay.

Each year at the AWSC Workshop a Miss Snowflake Queen is selected to represent the Association at various events throughout the state during her one-year reign. A pageant is held for young women between the ages of 16 and 21, with the winner receiving a $1,500 scholarship to help further her education at the end of her reign.

This year’s champion, AJ Kreager, brought home the crown.

The evaluation process consisted of an interview submitted to the association, followed by in-person evaluations at the pageant. These included impromptu questions from the judges who gauged the contestants’ knowledge of the sport and overall confidence in public speaking.

Snowmobiling and racing have been part of Kreager’s life since she was a child.

“I took my first snowmobile ride at 17 months and at three years old I was competing and racing in grass drag competitions,” Kreager said.

Later, she progressed to snowmobile racing, then micro sprints, Bandoleros and go-karts. She won the Midwest Truck Series show earlier this year at Golden Sands Speedway in Wisconsin Rapids and has raced at many tracks.

Kreager, who was also named 2021 National Youth Snowmobiler of the year, races competitively in super late model automobile contests, with strong runs in the Midwest Truck Series and pavement late model events around the state.

Now, as an ambassador for snowmobile racing, AJ said she has a busy schedule coming up.

“Being the face of the association I’ll be all over the state, going to lots of races, club events, safety seminars, one event in Minnesota and the National Association event in Iowa,” Kreager said.

She’ll be doing so with the latest clothing, safety equipment and the use of a new SkiDoo snowmobile, all benefits of being named Miss Snowflake.

In a post on the official AWSC page, Kreager thanked her parents, sponsors and snowmobile clubs for welcoming her and giving her the opportunity to compete.

