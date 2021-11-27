Wausau Pilot & Review

MOSINEE – Samantha Federici scored twice to help lift the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team to a 5-1 win over the Hayward Co-op on Friday in its season opener at the Mosinee Recreation Center.

Following a scoreless first period, the Storm exploded for four goals in the second to take control.

Federici, Dru Sabatka, Tristan Wicklund and Taylor Freidel all scored in the opening eight minutes of the period to give the Storm a commanding 4-0 lead.

Federici added another goal 18 seconds into the third period before Hayward got on the scoreboard late.

Chloe Lemke made 25 saves in goal for the Storm.

The Storm will be back in action Saturday at Mosinee against University School of Milwaukee at 2:30 p.m.

Storm 5, Hurricanes 1

Hayward Co-op 0 0 1 – 1

Central Wisconsin 0 4 1 – 5

Second period: 1. CW, Samantha Federici, 0:24; 2. CW, Dru Sabatke (Hannah Baumann), 1:39; 3. CW, Tristan Wicklund (Taylor Freidel), 5:15; 4. CW, Freidel, 7:55.

Third period: 5. CW, Federici (Wicklund, Freidel), 0:18; 6. H, Riley Sprenger (Makaela Reinke), 14:17.

Saves: H, Greta Woelber 39; CW, Chloe Lemke 25.

Records: Hayward Co-op 0-1; Central Wisconsin 2-0.