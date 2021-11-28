Wausau Pilot & Review

MOSINEE – The Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 4-0 shutout of University School of Milwaukee on Saturday at the Mosinee Rec Center.

Mackenzie Bautch, Gabi Heuser, Hannah Baumann and Samantha Federici scored goals for the Storm, who dominated play with a 50-12 shot advantage.

Chloe Lemke had 12 saves in goal for Central Wisconsin.

The Storm returns to action Friday with a game at Onalaska at 5 p.m.

Storm 4, Wildcats 0

University School of Milwaukee 0 0 0 – 0

Central Wisconsin 2 1 1 – 4

First period: 1. CW, Mackenze Bautch (Taylor Freidel, Logan Crawford), 6:02; 2. CW, Gabi Heuser (Samantha Federici, Dru Sabatke), 9:56.

Second period: 3. CW, Hannah Baumann (Heuser), 1:09.

Third period: 4. CW, Federici (Tristan Wicklund, Ava Rode), 12:18.

Saves: USM, Sammy Stommel 46; CW, Chloe Lemke 12.

Records: USM 1-2; Storm 3-0.