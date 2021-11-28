Wausau Pilot & Review

One of the nine people injured Wednesday in an Amish buggy crash has died, officials said, while a Medford man remains in custody in connection with the incident.

Police say 35-year-old Skyler M. Opelt struck the buggy, which was carrying 10 people, from behind on Hwy. E in the Taylor County town of Little Black. The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Opelt, who being held in the Taylor County Jail, faces preliminary charges of operating under the influence of a controlled substance. Online court records show Opelt was already facing felony escape charges in a case filed Nov. 8 and was on probation at the time of the crash. Additional charges are possible but the case has not yet been filed with the court.

The names of the victims have not been released.