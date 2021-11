Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West boys basketball team won its home holiday tournament with a narrow 56-55 win over Northland Pines on Saturday at West High School.

Amillion Buggs and Cole Nelson each scored 15 points, and Jack Berens added 12 points for the Warriors, who improve to 2-0.

Complete statistics were not provided.

West hosts Ashwaubenon for a nonconference game Friday at 7:15 p.m.