Wausau Pilot & Review

The following significant incidents were reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 29, 2021:

A 39 year old Merrill woman and a 53 year old Merrill man were arrested on Monday evening following a harassment complaint. The woman was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and a warrant for misdemeanor bail jumping. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, 6 counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

A 44 year old Tomahawk woman was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving – endangering safety, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway early Tuesday morning. The incident took place on USH 51 near Kaphaem Rd in the Town of Bradley.

Several road signs to include a school bus sign, private road, slow kids at play, and a 20 mph speed limit sign were stolen from unknown locations and left on Tower Road near MM 11. If you have any information regarding this theft/vandalism you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or report it to Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 app.

A 26 year old Tomahawk man received non-life-threatening injuries following a vehicle roll over crash on County Rd D near US HWY 51 in the Town of Bradley Wednesday afternoon.

A 17 year old Minocqua youth was cited for traveling 92 mph and first offense operating without a license on USH 51 near County Rd S in the Town of Bradley Wednesday evening. 21024709

A 32 year old Black Earth, Wis. man was cited for traveling 87 mph on USH 51 north of USH 8 Friday morning.

A 52 year old Merrill woman was the victim of an employment scam Friday afternoon. The woman applied for a job online (Quinsler Inc. out of California), had an interview then was sent three checks totaling $8,600 with instructions to send them to four other people on the companies list. After doing so the woman was notified she was overdrafted on her account and she is out $500 of her own money.

A 38 year old Merrill man was arrested for felony bail jumping following an incident in the Town of Merrill Saturday morning.

A 31 year old Minocqua man was stopped and cited for traveling 90mph on USH 51 near County Rd S in the Town of Bradley Monday morning.