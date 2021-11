For Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard along with Post 10 Officers, performed a rededication ceremony for the memorial bridge in downtown Wausau.

As it was weathered and in disrepair, the original bridge plaque was taken down and a new one was put up in its place.

Picture left to right: Ray Bender and Larry W. Jaeger

Now the memories of those who gave their lives in service can be honored once again.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann