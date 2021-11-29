Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is hospitalized and a 49-year-old man is in custody after an apparent altercation that led to a hit-and-run crash, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 6:30 p.m. to Hwy. 17 near County Hwy. X for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Investigators say a 37-year-old man stopped his vehicle on Hwy. 17 and got out to speak with the driver of a vehicle behind him about following too closely.

After a verbal altercation, the 49-year-old man driving the second vehicle accelerated to drive around the first vehicle, struck the 37-year-old man and left the scene police said.

The driver who was struck was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

Oneida County deputies located the vehicle involved in the crash and stopped the driver, who was arrested on preliminary charges of hit-and-run causing injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

No names have been released. Officials say an investigation is ongoing.