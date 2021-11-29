Wausau Pilot & Review

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, community partners from across Marathon County will hold a Community Vigil to honor and remember Marathon County residents who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The public event will occur from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

As of November 29, 2021 there have been 319 Marathon County resident deaths associated with COVID-19, including 41 probable deaths and 278 confirmed deaths. In remembrance of each life, candlelight luminaries will be displayed

Aspirus Health Care, Bridge Community Health Clinic, the Hmong & Hispanic Communication Network project (H2N), the Marathon County Health Department, and Marshfield Clinic Health System extend our sympathies to all the families and friends who have lost a loved one from COVID-19.

If you are experiencing grief due to the pandemic, support is available. For more information on grief and loss, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources.Resilient Wisconsin, which offers support and resources for Wisconsinites living with or affected by trauma or toxic stress. Text HOPELINE to 741-741 for free emotional support services.