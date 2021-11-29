Steven A. Lowe

Steven “Steve” Allen Lowe, age 45, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home in Wausau with his mother and sister at his side.

He was born on February 14, 1976, in Wausau, son of the late Werner and Sandra (Schaumburger) Lowe. Steve attended Wausau West High School, graduating in 1994. He was employed at County Market, Slumberland and various other truck driving positions over the years. He played bass guitar in several bands, including Meridian and Hob Nob. He also enjoyed bicycling, walking, watching sports and Jeopardy with his mom.

Survivors include his mother, Sandi Lowe of Wausau; sister, Heidi (Tony) Heine of Two Rivers; Nephews, Zach and Eli; Niece, Grace; Aunt, Joyce Roloff of Wausau; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Werner Lowe; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams St. Wausau, where visitors will be invited to share any memories and are asked to dress casually. Visitation will be on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service, all at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available for viewing at brainardfuneral.com under his obituary.

The family would like to thank Steve’s friends, Christine Stimac and Matt Duranceau for the rides and support that they gave to his mom, Sandi.

Helen J. Busha

Helen Joan Busha, 87, of Weston, WI passed away on November 24, 2021, at Pride TLC assisted center in Weston. Her passing was due to natural causes.

Helen was the daughter of George and Mary Sommerfield. She was born February 15, 1924, in Garrison, North Dakota. Her father passed away in 1965 and her mother in 1984. Helen was the youngest of three children. Her sister, Frances Stanya, passed away in 1981 and her brother, Robert passed away in 2018.

Helen attended Oshkosh High School in Oshkosh, WI. In 1953, she married Joseph William “Bill” Busha at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. They had four children, Steven Joseph of Wausau, Jeffery William (Dianna) of Weston, Kathryn Mary (Nicholas) Bruyer of Henderson, NV, and Lawrence James of Schofield. The family moved to Wausau in 1967. She lost her husband Bill in 1969.

For 26 years Helen worked in the purchasing department of the Marathon County Health Center. She had a fine voice and for many years sang with the St. Stephen Lutheran Church choir, the Wausau Lyric Choir, and the Wausau Senior Chorus. She was called upon as a soloist to perform Holy Night and Christmas Eve services at St. Stephen, as well as at numerous weddings and funeral services. Helen enjoyed sewing and quilting and gifted many of her pieces to the family. She spent much of her last 30 years commuting between Wausau and Lehigh Acres, Florida with her friend and partner, Louie Carter. She enjoyed many events with her and Louie’s family over the years, including cabin weekends, birthday celebrations, and trips to the local casino. Mr. Carter passed away in 2017.

Helen is survived by her four children, and grandchildren, Brian (Emily), Jason (Tia), Jordan and Brady Busha, Shannon Graveen (Dan), and William Aldrich. Her grandchild Angela Page passed away in 2012. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Austin, Isabella, and Carly Page, Graham and Nora Busha, Joe and Jack Graveen.

The family would like to acknowledge the tender care given to Helen at Pride TLC and Aspirus Hospice.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St, Wausau, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Immediately following the service the family will be traveling to Oshkosh for the burial at Lake View Memorial Cemetery.

Mark S. Verch

Mark Steven Verch, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

He was born on July 12, 1954, in Clintonville, son of the late Elmer and Margie (Krueger) Verch. On September 30, 1978, he married Linda Schwietzer in Marion, Wis. She survives.

Mark earned his Master’s degree in education from UW Stevens Point. He enjoyed his work as a teacher for over 35 years, first teaching 6th grade at Woodside Elementary and later middle school social studies for the Wisconsin Rapids Public School district. Throughout his tenure he impacted countless student’s lives and made many friendships.

Mark and his wife enjoyed traveling together on many cruises and to other sunny destinations. He also enjoyed classic rock and attending concerts. One of his favorite things was going to car shows where he loved to show off his Thunderbird and Mustang. He earned countless trophies from the shows he attended. Most importantly, he was a family man; a loving husband and an amazing dad. Mark was a very devoted grandpa – whether chaperoning field trips, cheering at Mason’s soccer games and Cam’s hockey games, or watching Hannah’s dance recitals. He shared his strength with Hannah, spent hours watching NASCAR with Henry, shared his love of history with Mason, and passed along his winning spirit to Cameron – he could always be counted on to be their number 1 fan. He was also a life-long lover of baseball, having played on organized teams for over three decades and loved the Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Verch of Wisconsin Rapids; daughter, Amanda (Josh) Rice of Weston; grandchildren, Hannah (Kaleb) Laurent, Mason and Cameron Rice, and Henry Trittin; and two sisters, Tammy (Paul) Anderson of MI and Kerry (Mike) Mielke of Clintonville; as well as many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Laura Trittin, and granddaughter, Abigail Rice.

These past 5 years had many health challenges but throughout each journey Linda has been by his side. He was so appreciative of her never-ending care, love and support.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St. Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct., Weston, and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com.

Gail Voigt

Gail Voigt, 84, died on November 23, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

She was born on July 20, 1937, in Rhinelander to Richard and Helen (Naug) Waid. She graduated from Rhinelander High School.

She met Charles Voigt at Rosie’s Bar on Highway 8. She was united in marriage to Chuck on May 31, 1958. She worked at J.J. Newberry’s Dime Store, Rhinelander Paper Co., Wausau Garage, Weston Elementary School and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, her parents, brother, Dennis Waid, son-in-law, Allen Hipler, mother-in-law, Esther Voigt, brother-in-law, David Petersen, and nephew, Scott Petersen.

Gail’s memory will be held forever in the hearts of her children, Shawn Hipler of Tomahawk, Waid Voigt of Weston, and Stacey Voigt of Weston, sister-in-law, Mary and niece, Kendra along with special friends, Kathy Gorski, Joe and Judy Lamb, Pat Wenzel, and Lola and J.J. Wojciechowski and Madeleine Reiter and her children, Jayden, Sophie, and Jack; who was like a daughter to Gail.

The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Pablo Abrego, Dr. J.F.Herbert R. Macalalad, the staff at DaVita Dialysis, the staff at Marathon County Transportation, SAFER Paramedics, The Marshfield Medical Center-Weston Emergency Department, and ICU staff for the compassionate and loving care given to Gail.

The memorial service for Gail will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court Weston, WI. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Please direct memorials to Therapy Dogs International, 88 Bartley Rd, Flanders NJ, 07836 or The Humane Society of Marathon County.

Jeanette M. Gilbertson

Jeanette Marie (Jan) Gilbertson, 91, Weston, passed peacefully on November 26 while under the care of Aspirus Hospice at Rennes Care Center in Weston.

She was born April 26, 1930 in Wausau to the late Robert and Emma (Klabunde) Empey.

On July 8, 1950, after dating for four years, she was united in marriage to Dellar (Del) Gilbertson at St. Paul’s U.C.C. in Wausau. Together they shared 71 wonderful years of marriage, raising their family and enjoying all life had to offer.

After graduating from Wausau Senior High School in 1948, she was employed by the former Employers Mutual Insurance Company of Wausau, serving as executive secretary to Stanley Staples, Sr. and H.M. Bower. In 1951 she left the company to be a full-time mother for their children. In 1960, she returned to work in sales for J.C. Penney Company. After 24 years, she decided to enjoy retirement with her husband.

While their children were growing up, the family planned annual summer camping trips throughout the country, including such places as: Mt. Rushmore, Johnson Space Center in Texas, Grand Ole Opry, Graceland in Memphis, Washington D.C., Niagara Falls and Mackinac Island. At the end of each day, they set up camp, with everyone having an assignment. The children today still remark how well organized they were.

In 1994, Jan and Del had enough of the blustery winters in Wisconsin and moved to their dream home in Sun City, Arizona, where they resided for almost 19 years. Prior to that move, they spent six winters in Arizona, during which time they fell in love with that gorgeous state.

While residing in Sun City, Jan and Del were actively involved in the Church of the Palms United Church of Christ. They served as Deaconess and Deacon on the Diaconate Committee, Co-Chaired the Memorial and Gifts Committee and were members of the Care and Concern Committee. Jan served as treasurer, secretary, and president of Priscilla Circle, as well as treasurer of the Sarah Circle, president of Women’s Fellowship, and both she and Del assisted the pastor in preparing and serving communion. Jan was also actively involved with the annual Clothe-A-Child program at Christmas while her husband was president of the El Zaribah Sun City Shrine Club.

During their active lifestyle in Arizona, they managed to find time to travel extensively, not only in the United States, but throughout the world, cruising with Holland-America to: Hawaii, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Caribbean, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Monaco and Monte Carlo, as well, as Russia, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Germany and Denmark.

In the spring of 2013, due to health issues, they decided to move back to Wisconsin to be closer to their loving family.

Survivors include her husband Del; daughters Sandra (Dean) Ostrander, Kaukauna, Mary Zelton (Brad Main), Tomahawk, Cheryl Traska, Tomahawk, and son Michael (Danette) Gilbertson of Schofield. Thirteen grandchildren: Matthew (Elisabeth), Bradley (Melissa) and Catherine Ostrander; Kimberly, Alison and James Zelton; Jamie (Steve Howe), Travis (Jenn) Traska; Stephanie (Brett) Borneman; Gretchen Krueger; Lucas Gilbertson (Sarah Elliott), Shanon (Mitch) Feltz and Jarett (Melissa) Gilbertson. Ten great-grandchildren: Ryan Ostrander, Kali, Dawson and Marli Traska, Onnika Honek, Jason, Logan and Isabella Borneman, Alyce and Margaret Feltz. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Madeline Salzer, brother in law Ray Salzer and a loving son, Patrick.

Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world; and she was so proud of the close bond and love that existed. They never greeted or parted without expressing their love for one another.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2025 East River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55414 or Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield. Brainard Funeral Home, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at Aspirus Hospital, Aspirus Hospice, Rennes Health and Rehab Center, and Renaissance Assisted Living Facility.

John A. Henricks

John Allen Henricks, 61, Schofield, passed early Wednesday morning November 10, 2021, with family by his side.

John was born in Marquette, MI on September 03, 1960, to Allen Henricks and the late Miriam (Nelson) Henricks. He married the love of his life Corrine Heise in 1983 and has two sons; Paul and Matthew.

John is survived by his father Allen (Nancy) Henricks, four siblings: Charles (Tammy) Henricks, Sheryl Henricks Strasser, Allyson (Peter) McKensey, and Elizabeth Henricks, his two sons and one grandson Paul (Danielle) & Miles Henricks and Matthew Henricks; aunt, Helen Martin; step-brother, Mark Kohorn; “American Brother,” Pedro Sanchez and seven nieces and nephews.

During his life John impacted many. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and started two companies in his time. ‘Yes Dear Building and Remodeling’ and ‘Marathon Plastics Corp.’ The latter employed and inherently supported many families by supplying stable jobs in Mosinee, WI.

John, like much of his family, had an affinity for the woods and hunting. As with any hunter John had one landmark story to tell. ‘Couldabeen’ was a 9 pointer that HE shot under the stand of his eldest son (12 at the time) on opening morning. The son was supposed to be in that stand; some stories will always live on.

The memorial service is scheduled for December 4th at St. Matthews Church in Marathon City with visitation at 10 AM, and service at 11 AM. 206 Hemlock St, Marathon City, WI 54448

Marilyn Bauman

“Remember to tell your nearest and dearest how much they mean to you.” Marilyn Bauman, 84, of Wausau, lived by these words.

Marilyn sadly passed away on November 22, 2021, after an ongoing struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was born to Albert and Pearl Bradford on March 9, 1937, in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

As a young lady, she met her future husband, Gordon Bauman while hanging out with friends at a local establishment. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on May 9, 1959, and celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing.

Marilyn enjoyed a long, satisfying career with Wausau Insurance Company. Her happiest moments were spent making memories with her family and friends, sometimes laughing until they cried. She had a sharp sense of humor as well as a fondness for all things related to words and language. Marilyn’s favorite pastimes included reading, bowling, sewing, and playing computer and card games.

Marilyn’s endeared family includes her husband, children, grandchildren, and other loved ones.

Private services will be held for Marilyn.

Gene C. Ostrowski

Gene C. Ostrowski, 73, Wausau, died unexpectedly at home Friday, November 26, 2021.

He was born on January 3, 1948, in Wausau, son of the late Edmund and Mildred (Beck) Ostrowski. He attended Wausau Senior High School, and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War. Following his enlistment, he worked as a truck driver at various companies for about 40 years. He was proud of the fact that he never had a single accident during his entire career.

The greatest joy in his life was his family. On August 12, 1972, he married Janet Quednow, and they were together for 49 years. They were blessed with three children they adopted from Korea. More than anything, he loved spending time with them hunting, fishing, taking them on vacations to different places and helping them with their yard work once they got older.

An avid outdoorsman, Gene enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends and family. After his retirement, he spent a lot of time on his 80 acres on the east side of Wausau making roads and cutting down trees for firewood. He liked chumming around with his neighbors on his daily walks, or when the weather wouldn’t cooperate, he could be found with a good book. He will be most remembered for his willingness to lend to a hand to anyone in need, his sense of humor and love of laughter.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Ostrowski, and their three children, Lucas (Kim Nawyn) Ostrowski (Plover, WI), Lance Ostrowski (Wausau, WI) and Kelsey Ostrowski (Woodbury, MN); siblings, David (Kathy) Ostrowski, Kenneth Ostrowski, Glenn Ostrowski, Edwin (Sonja) Ostrowski; brother-in-law, Jack Hartvig; sisters-in-law, Sue Ostrowski and Candy Ostrowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Leroy, Richard, Robert “Baldy” Ostrowski; three sisters, Mary Ostrowski, Diane Hartvig and Susan (David) Borchardt.

Visitation will be Friday December 3, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sharon L. Soppe

Sharon L. Soppe, 81, passed from this life on Wednesday November 24, 2021, at Homme Home, Wittenberg, Wisconsin.

She was born March 12, 1940, in Illinois, daughter of the late Lincoln and Katherine (Staddle) Schubert. Prior to her retirement, Sharon had been employed as a Restaurant Server and loved getting to know her regular customers. Sharon also served as Church Organist for several years at the Cedarville Emmanuel EC Church in Cedarville, Illinois and the Palmyra Presbyterian Church in Palmyra, Missouri. She enjoyed her daily walks, gardening, and was active in the church. Later in life, she loved taking rides to see the countryside and doing her word search puzzles.

Survivors include her two children, Deanna (Bruce) Schertz, Hatley, Wisconsin, Drake (Kelly Turcotte) Soppe, McFarland, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Nicole Oertel, Kyle Oertel, Aurora Soppe; two step-grandchildren, Evan Schertz, Brodey Schertz; her siblings, Joan LaBudde, David (Judy) Schubert, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two brothers, Morris and Dwight Schubert and a sister, Ruth Bennehoff.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday December 7, 2021, at Cedarville Cemetery, Cedarville, Illinois. Rev. Craig Conner will officiate.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org in memory of Sharon Soppe.

Rosemarie Laffin

Rosemarie “Dottie” Laffin, 95, formerly of Wausau, died Wednesday November 24, 2021, at Rush Copley Medical Center, in Aurora, Illinois.

She was born December 4, 1925, in the town of Hewitt, daughter of the late Steven and Rosalia (Kristal) Palesch. On October 8, 1949, she married Milton Laffin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2016.

Rosemarie was born on the family farm located on the Landing Road in the Township of Hewitt. She was a 1944 graduate of Wausau Senior High School. Upon graduation, she was employed with the Department of the Navy for a year in Washington, D.C.. She then worked for Employer’s Insurance of Wausau for 28 ½ years before retiring.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed cross-country skiing, dancing, traveling, reading mysteries, and Friday Night Fish Frys. An avid Chicago Cubs fan since 1937, Rosemarie rarely missed listening to a radio broadcast or watching them on TV, when time permitted. Given the Cub’s propensity for losing, as well as an awareness of her limited time on Earth, it was not lost on Rosemarie that she lived long enough to enjoy the teams’ World Series Win in 2016.

She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, volunteered at Marywood, and read to children of the Head Start program. She moved to Illinois in 2017, residing at a senior independent living community, where she enjoyed participating in a variety of activities including bean bag baseball and exercise classes.

Survivors include two daughters, Roberta “Bobbi” Laffin, Oswego, Illinois, Diane Laffin, Lincoln, Nebraska; and a sister-in-law, Ria Palesch, Stockton, California.

Besides her parents and husband, Milton, she was preceded in death by brothers, George, Steve, and Irvin Palesch and sisters, Irene Davis and Ella Traska.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 2, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. A private burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Joann B. Kita

Joann Barbara (Berns) Kita, 88, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021. Joann was born February 13, 1933 to the late Elmer and Marjorie (Knutson) Berns.

Joann grew up in Sister Bay and graduated from Gibraltar High School, Fish Creek WI in 1951. She spent a summer working in Chicago before returning to Door County, where she worked various jobs. On May 5, 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Everett Kita. They moved to Oshkosh, where they lived and worked for five years before moving to Schofield, WI. After raising seven children at home, she worked at the family business, Malbrit Heating & Cooling, as the bookkeeper.

Joann was a devout Catholic and a long time member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Everett and Joann enjoyed traveling to many countries, and within the United States. She loved spending time at their cottage in the Minocqua area, reading a good book by the lake, Friday fish fry’s and a Brandy Old Fashioned cocktail. She treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Everett; their seven children: Mark (Betsy) Kita, Indian Wells, CA, Lori Kita-Hall (Dan), Wausau, Kristine (Dave) Pierro, Minnetonka, MN, Patricia (Paul) Madler, Wexford, PA, Gail Kita (Jim Hader), Waukesha, Brad (Marcia) Kita, Schofield and Brian (Stephany) Kita, Weston; 12 grandchildren; Ashley, Derek, Pamela, Kathleen, Matthew, Eric, Daniel, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Michael, Thomas and Marissa; and 1 great grandchild, Miles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Donald Berns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the Rev. Joseph Albert officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Memorials may be directed to the family.

James J. Stoltz

Our family is saddened to announce the passing of James John Stoltz, age 66, of Eland WI. He died unexpectedly on Friday November 26, 2021 from complications of a ATV accident.

He was born July 9,1955 in Milwaukee WI, the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Falstad) Stoltz.

He graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood high school and then pursued a career as a Laser technician.

He was married to Collette (Knitter) and had 2 beautiful daughters who he greatly loved, Nicollette and Samantha.

After retirement he had time to pursue his love for fishing, hunting and traveling. He became the president of Eland and worked hard at improving the Eland pond for kids to enjoy. He lived a full and vibrant life with more friends than you could count. His grandson Aiden (Campbell) was the joy of his life and meant more to him than words could say. His energy and stories will be greatly missed.

Jim was preceded in death by Joseph and Lillian (Falstad) Stoltz. Survived by 2 brothers Lonnie and Alan Stoltz, his 2 daughters Nicollette and Samantha, and grandson Aiden.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 4PM to 7PM and again on Sunday from 12NOON until the time of service all at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Cynthia L. Gast

Cynthia L. Gast, 61 of Wittenberg, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Homme Home of Wittenberg under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Cynthia was born on February 20, 1960, in Wausau, the daughter of Raymond Sr. and Verlette (Brandenburg) Marquardt.

On July 6, 1991, Cynthia was united in marriage to Dennis Gast at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Cynthia worked at local restaurants as a cook and worked at Copps in Antigo. She enjoyed classical music, knitting, and crocheting. She was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Birnamwood.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Dennis; siblings, Raymond Jr. (Sharon) Marquardt of Wausau, Mark (Trish) Marquardt of South Dakota, and Glen Marquardt of Wausau; along with several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service for Cynthia has been postponed at this time. Please check back for further details.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Marijean A. Hanna

Marijean A. Hanna, age 77 of Arbor Vitae, WI died on Wednesday, November 24th at her residence with her husband by her side.

Marijean was born on October 15, 1944 in Wausau, WI the daughter of Elroy and Adeline (nee Nowak) Fenhaus, Sr. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1962.

Marijean was united in marriage to Larry Hanna on November 19, 1991.

She retired from Quarles & Brady Law Firm in 1996 at the age of 51. She was an active member of the Ladies of the Lakes Quilt Guild and the Laurel Manor Quilt Guild in The Villages, FL. Marijean and Larry co-founded a charitable organization called Until Better Times, which helps women and families in need due to illness or other especially difficult times.

Marijean was an avid quilter who split time between Florida and the Northwoods of Wisconsin. She loved campfires, spending time with her husband on many adventures of camping and vacationing near the water, shopping for a great bargain, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Marijean is survived by her husband Larry and by her children Brad (Julia) Bernas, Melissa (Kelly) Kempken and stepdaughter Krissy Quiring. Also survived by her grandchildren Megan, Christoph, Jacob, Joshua, Therese and Alexander. She is further survived by her siblings Elroy Jr., Robert, Richard and James, by many nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elroy and Adeline Fenhaus Sr.

Memorial Gathering for Marijean will be held on Thursday, December 2nd from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI with a Memorial Service at 5:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the HYF Lakeland Area Food Pantry, Box 470, Woodruff, WI 54568.

Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com