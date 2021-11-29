Wausau Pilot & Review

Have time on your hands? Unneeded items in your home? Here are current volunteer and donation items in need this week, provided by The United Way Volunteer Connection:

Welcome Museum Visitors as a Greeter. The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum seeks volunteers interested in welcoming visitors at the main entrance. In addition to initial training with a staff member, the greeter corps participates in an educator-led tour for each new exhibition. Contact info@lywam.org to learn more or to get involved.

Donations Drop-off Site Volunteer. New Beginnings is looking for support on Saturdays from 9am until noon receiving and organizing donations for refugees who will be resettling in our community. All donations will be delivered to the lower level of Whitewater Musical Hall on River Drive in Wausau. Contact info@newbeginningswi.org to get involved.

e-CYCLING Environmental Help– Good News Project has an ongoing need for volunteers to help with the e-CYCLING program. Volunteers are needed on Fridays between the hours of 9-4. Scheduling is very flexible. Role involves lifting, unloading cars, and weighing electronics, and sorting them into the appropriate containers. Non-lifting customer service positions are also available. This is warehouse work, please dress for the weather and wear closed toe shoes. Contact Susie with questions or interest: susie@goodnewswi.org

Office Help Needed. Assist the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau with data entry, filing sign in sheets and as needed make new membership folders or volunteer folders, stuff envelopes for campaign, tally Club Surveys, etc. Volunteers will be onsite at least once a week. Flexible hours on Monday-Friday between 9 am – 6 pm. For more information, please contact Mao at 715-845-2582 ext. 203 or maot@bgclub.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Men’s Jeans. The Emerging Leaders’ Career Closet is in need of men’s jeans in all sizes in new or gently used condition. Please deliver your donations to United Way at 705 S 24th Ave Ste 400B Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p..

Adopt a Resident/Client. North Central Health Care has several people on their Christmas list that need to be “adopted”. If you or your organization are interested in adopting someone for the holidays please call 715-848-4450.

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.