Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau – The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones were looking to bounce back after losing two one goal games versus Oregon last weekend.

Wausau fell 4-2 on Friday – but handed Rochester just their second loss of the season with a 3-2 overtime win Saturday. Saturday’s win moved the Cyclones season record to (9-10-0-1).

Friday night, Rochester got on the board first at 12:33 of the 1st period when Kyle Bauer netted his 13th goal of the season. The Cyclones tied the game at one in the second period when Pavel Bakhtin scored his 4th goal of the season at 4:14. Bakhtin’s goal was assisted by Gage Vierzba and Luke Anderson. Rochester then went on to scored three consecutive goals in just under four minutes to extend the lead to 4-1 after two. Wausau added a third period goal by Wesley Coquet, but it wasn’t enough as Rochester improved their record to 19-1.

Saturday night’s game was another tightly contested game between Rochester and Wausau. Rochester scored first at 13:19 of the first when forward Max Breon netted his fourth goal of the season. Wausau answered back just 2:26 later as Wesley Coquet scored for the second consecutive night.

Cyclones forward Luke Anderson gave Wausau the lead at 8:02 of the 2nd period. The goal was assisted by Pavel Bakhtin and Gage Vierzba. Wausau held a 2-1 lead until Rochester tied things up as 14:37 of the third. After a frantic final couple minutes of the third period with numerous scoring chances by both teams the game headed into overtime.

In the extra period Zac Maupin provided the game winning goal for Wausau at 2:17 of overtime. Wausau goaltender Mitch Miscevich picked up the win after stopping 51 of 53 shots. Netminder Zach Wiese took the loss for Rochester.

Join us at “The Dome” in Eagle River on December 17th as the Cyclones take on the Oregon Tradesmen in the Eagle River Junior Hockey Classic presented by U-Bake. You won’t want to miss this unique event. Reserve your tickets at wausaucyclones.com.