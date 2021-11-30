WAUSAU – In an effort to meet the increased need for COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots in central Wisconsin, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau will expand its days and hours of operation starting today, Nov. 30.

The clinic, within the Center for Business and Industry Building on the NTC Campus at 1000 Campus Drive in Wausau, offers all approved vaccine and booster shots – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is authorized for people ages 5-11 in a two-dose series administered 21 days apart.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those ages 12 and older in a two-dose series administered 21 days apart.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for people ages 18 and older in a two-dose series administered 28 days apart.

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is authorized for those ages 18 and older in a single dose.

A booster shot is a supplemental vaccine dose given to people whose immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have decreased over time. The primary COVID-19 vaccination series continues to be highly effective at reducing severe disease, hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19. However, experts are beginning to see that protection against mild to moderate disease can fade over time. The booster shot is intended to boost the recipient’s immune system for more effective, long-lasting protection.

For full booster shot information and recommendations, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm

COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic schedule:

Tuesdays through Fridays Saturdays Holiday Weeks November 30 – December 3

December 7-10

December 13-18

Open 11am – 7pm December 4,11,18

Open 11am – 3pm December 21-22

December 28-29

Open 11am – 7pm *Clinic will be closed December 23-25 and December 30 – January 1

Appointments are strongly recommended at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-684-1064. Walk-in appointments will be available, but appointments will be prioritized.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. For information on where to get a vaccine, go to Marathon County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage or vaccines.gov.