MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced year-round camping reservations are now available at more than 20 state parks and forests. Temperatures may be dropping, but that doesn’t mean the end of camping for anyone looking for a winter adventure.

With 100% reservable campsites, visitors can plan ahead and have peace of mind before hitting the road knowing that a site is waiting for them.

Campers will no longer find campsite self-registration envelopes at state properties. Instead, make your reservations using the DNR’s online camping reservation webpage or by calling 1-888-WIPARK.

Reservation service agents can assist by phone or online chat seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 through Apr. 30 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 1 through Oct. 31.

Campers can also reserve a campsite on the same day as arrival by either doing it online before leaving your home or calling from a mobile phone while at the property. Same-day reservations will not be charged the additional $7.95 reservation fee.

Visitors will no longer need to use campsite self-registration envelopes to secure reservable campsites on-site. Self-registration envelopes for daily admission and annual pass purchases are still available.

Not all campsites or campground roads are plowed in the winter. Look for a message while booking your campsite or contact the property for more information on property conditions.

Campsite Availability Alerts

Visitors that have their eye on reservable campsites can now use the new Availability Alerts feature on the DNR’s online camping reservation webpage to let them know if a site becomes available.

Setting up alerts is simple:

Go to the reservations webpage and locate the main campsite search feature on the homepage. Select preferred location, dates, equipment and party size and hit “Search.” You’ll then be taken to the webpage for the campsite location selected. In the upper right corner select the “Notify Me” button to set up an email alert for the campsite and dates entered. Once alerts are set up, an email will be sent when a campsite matching your search becomes available.

Although the campsite is available when the alert goes out, the alert does not guarantee a campsite reservation as reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. At this time, alerts cannot be sorted for specific features such as electric sites.