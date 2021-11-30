By Shereen Siewert

Marathon County Circuit Judge Greg Huber won’t seek another term, ending a more than 17-year tenure on the bench in Wausau, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Early in his legal career Huber worked as an assistant district attorney in Marathon County and a law clerk for the Outagamie County Circuit Court. From 1989 to 2004, Huber represented the 85th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly as a Democrat, succeeding John Robinson.

Huber, 65, was elected in 2004 as Marathon County Circuit Judge, after then-Judge Raymond Thums announced his retirement. He was re-elected in 2010 and in 2016, each time without opposition.

In 2016, the Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed him to be Chief Judge of the 9th District of Wisconsin Circuit Courts, replacing Judge Neal Nielsen of Vilas County He was subsequently re-appointed in 2018 and 2020.

As of Nov. 30, no candidates have officially come forward to run for the seat in the April 2022 election.

Lincoln County will also have a new judge in 2022. Circuit Judge Jay Tlusty also filed papers with the state declaring his non-candidacy. Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison filed a notice of candidacy this month and will seek the seat. No additional challengers have yet come forward.

Portage County Circuit Judge Robert J. Shannon also filed notification of non-candidacy, according to the WEC.

Candidates can begin circulating and filing nomination papers between Dec. 1 and Jan. 4. The spring primary is Feb. 15, while the spring election will be held April 5.