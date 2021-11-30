

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Christmas at the Island Hotel” by Jenny Colgan

Dec. 1-31. Stop by the Athens Branch in November to pick up a copy of this holiday romance novel and discussion questions. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Marathon City Book Club: “Echo Mountain” by Lauren Wolk

Dec. 13, 5:45 p.m. Join Marathon City staff and fellow readers in a discussion of this book by Lauren Wolk. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “Mr. Dickens and His Carol” by Samantha Silva

Dec. 14, noon. Join the Edgar Branch staff and other local book lovers for a December discussion of Silva’s intriguing twist on a holiday classic. Call 715-352-3155 for more info. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “A Week in Winter” by Maeve Binchy

Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Join the Hatley staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion about this book. Call 715-446-3537 for more info. [MCPL Hatley]

Stratford Book Club: “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn

Dec. 15, 1 p.m. Take part in a lively virtual discussion about Quinn’s new novel, filled with spies and intrigue. Call 715-687-4420 for more info. [MCPL Stratford]

Virtual Mosinee Book Club: “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivy

Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of our December book club selection. Call 715-693-2144 for more info. [MCPL Mosinee]