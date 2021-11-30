PINE RIVER – Ho! Ho! Ho!

The Pine River Fire Department will host Santa this holiday season on Dec. 11 in the Fire House at N1622 Range Line Road.

During this free event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., children can meet Santa and have their pictures taken. They also can sign up for one of two bikes that will be given away and receive a swag bag filled with treats and goodies from Merrill area merchants.

In the interest of giving back to the communities that support the fire department, organizers encourage attendees to patronize Merrill area merchants during the holiday and consider purchasing a Christmas tree at any one of the many area Christmas tree farms.