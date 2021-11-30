Wausau Pilot & Review

One person was rescued from a second floor apartment but a dog died of smoke inhalation during the an early morning fire in Merrill, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street, a building that contained four apartments and one business. At least five fire departments responded to the blaze, along with the American Red Cross and Wisconsin Public Service.

Rescue crews pulled one person from the second story using a ladder. No people were injured during the blaze or the rescue operation, officials said.

Fire officials have not said what caused the blaze. The extent of the damage is so far unknown.

This is a developing story that will be udpated.