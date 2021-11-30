Wausau Pilot & Review

A convicted sex offender who was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections after allegedly tampering with his GPS monitor turned himself in today, according to a Wausau Police Department Facebook post.

No official press release has been issued, but a Facebook post from police on Monday alerted the public that Robert E. Johnson, 44, was being actively sought.

Johnson was convicted in 2012 on one count of first degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, one count of first degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12 and three counts of child abuse, two of which were charged with a habitual criminality enhancer. Nine additional related counts were dismissed but read into the record at sentencing.

Then-Circuit Judge Vincent Howard sentenced Johnson in April 2012 to 12 years initial confinement in prison followed by 20 years extended supervision. He was released in August and placed in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse.

If his supervision is revoked, he could be sentenced to an additional 20 years behind bars.

No new charges have yet been filed against Johnson, who remains in custody on a probation hold.