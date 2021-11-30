Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Bryant Curtiss and Trinity Creekmore announce the birth of their son Jaxson Avery, born at 1:53 p.m. Nov. 22, 2021. Jaxson weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

John and Natalie Hocker announce the birth of their son John Robert II, born at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021. John weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Ryan Switlick and Samantha Duerr announce the birth of their daughter Emma Grace, born at 2:22 p.m. Nov. 22, 2021. Emma weighed 8 pounds.

Brian and Holly Messerschmidt announce the birth of their son Roy Russell, born at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021. Roy weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Jon and Heidi Fischer announce the birth of their son Philip Jon, born at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 24, 2021. Philip weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce.