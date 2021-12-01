Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is the answer to your craving for an Almond Joy candy bar – in delicious drink form. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
Almond Joy Martini
- 1 oz. Amaretto
- 1 oz. Dark Cream De Cacao
- 1/2 oz Malibu
- 2 oz Cream
- Chocolate syrup
- Shredded coconut
To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in chocolate syrup, then in coconut. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with a miniature candy bar, then serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.