Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the answer to your craving for an Almond Joy candy bar – in delicious drink form. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Almond Joy Martini

1 oz. Amaretto

1 oz. Dark Cream De Cacao

1/2 oz Malibu

2 oz Cream

Chocolate syrup

Shredded coconut

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in chocolate syrup, then in coconut. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with a miniature candy bar, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.