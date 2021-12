Wausau Pilot & Review

One of four Wausau-area Starbucks locations is closed indefinitely, but company officials have not said what led to the closure or if operations will eventually resume.

A sign posted on the door of Starbucks, 225428 Rib Mountain Drive, announced the closure and directed customers to one of the company’s other three area locations.

Attempts to reach corporate and local company officials were not immediately successful.