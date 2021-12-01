John C. Hardman

John Clay Hardman passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. His time of grace: June 9, 1941 – November 27, 2021; 80 years, 5 months, 18 days. He was baptized in Christ on August 17, 1941.

All praise and thanks to God for a very blessed life on this earth!

John was a teacher for 25 years in Lutheran schools in Michigan and Wisconsin. He was privileged to share the Gospel with his students daily. He later worked at Wausau Steel Corporation until his retirement. He daily let the light of his faith in God shine in the workplace.

John married Naomi Breiling and they were given 49 and a half years together. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters and a son. He faithfully cared for his family physically, financially, emotionally, and spiritually; a loss which will deeply be felt.

John absolutely loved serving his Savior at church by playing the organ, singing, directing choirs, reading God’s Word, ushering, visiting members at nursing homes, and participating in other leadership roles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Genevieve (Finster) Hardman and all the saints triumphant.

He is survived by his wife Naomi; daughters Jennifer and Aimee; son Christopher (Denise); sisters Ardith (Gene) Notestine and Karen Spickerman; grandchildren Nicole and Neil; and all the saints militant.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church- Wausau Campus, 2822 N. 6th St. Wausau. Rev. Kevin Schnake will officiate. Private burial was at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.

If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. For this very reason, Christ died and returned to life so that He might be the Lord of both the dead and the living. Romans 14:8-9

We joyously await the resurrection and the reunion to come. Come quickly, Lord Jesus! Amen!

Nancy L. Robinson

Nancy Lee (Fust) Robinson, who dedicated her time on this earth to her family, faith, and friends, and to planning her next cruise vacation, offered her last and quiet breath in the early moments of November 28, 2021.

Nancy was energy. She was direction and organization, and, if there was a question, she had an opinion, though, what she always had was a smile. Those that knew her as a friend say that Nancy brought a breeze of warmth when she entered a room, and that if they stayed for very long, she was going to be organizing something that they would soon be involved with. Those that didn’t know her, but had the chance opportunity to meet her, remember mostly her welcoming smile and her inviting and inclusive conversation.

Her earthly launch point was Medford, Wisconsin on June 4th, 1933. Her parents Esther (Gaetzman) and Ewald Fust came from lumbering, farming and tavern owning families. The skills that Nancy exhibited later in life as a seamstress and a magician, making food appear with no apparent effort or source, were nurtured, and blossomed with the loving guidance of her parents, who, like so many found the way to read joy between the lines of the Depression story. They lived above an icehouse, with Ewald delivering meat for the local butcher, and Esther teaching Nancy, and her sisters Kay and Barbera, to sew clothes from feed sacks sourced at the farm, while her brother Donald (later known to the world as “Brother Regis”) assisted with chores.

Upon moving to Wausau in 1939, the family lived above a warehouse on 7th street until their new home on LeMasurier Street was completed. She attended St. Mary’s grade school in Wausau, as did all her children, and she became an expert at dodging under trains on the way to and from school. While attending Wausau High School, her Latin Club perhaps influenced her success – “Venit vidit vicit” – she came, she saw, she conquered, while harvesting all A’s (with the exception of Mr. Johnson’s B in social studies). She played cello in the school orchestra, organized the 1950 school Formal dance and was inspired with her work in the school Nursing Club to attend nursing school at St Mary’s hospital following graduation.

That trajectory was altered after her brother Donald introduced her to one of his fellow Explorer Scouts by the name of Dale Robinson, who convinced her that they should marry, have eight kids and a dog named “Skippy”, and see what the world might bring. The world brought polio, smallpox, mumps, cancer, many broken bones and stretches of broken hearts to their doorstep, but Nancy’s strength, faith and magnetism cast each of these threats aside, like so many others, and taught her children and their children and their children’s children, what resilience looked like before it was a fad. She was a magnet, and she kept her world together, no matter what.

Over seven decades she organized and taught and made a difference in her involvement with all of the following: St Mary’s School Board; Lay Minister; Member- Circle of Joy; her rise from sales person to manger to branch and then regional manager for Sarah Coventry Jewelry; the “Information Booth Lady and Knower of All-At-The-Mall; Michael’s Candies and JanMar Candies, Volunteer extraordinaire for The Salvatorian Order Mission Warehouse (run by her sibling- Brother Regis, and serving the poor and needy of the world); the Democratic party; her Separated, Widowed & Divorced Support Group (a wonderful source of friends); and chief inspector at the polls and strongest of supporters of democracy, as it was intended.

For, as her sister Kay, who was formerly known as Sister Mary Pierre, put it, “she truly was the best kind of ambassador.” We trust that she is now plying that tradecraft at the gates of Eternal Glory, and that, perhaps, we will witness some celestial re-organizing occurring before we know it. We miss her. We bask in the joy and warmth of family that she nurtured to her very end. And, we smile, with the legacy of the smile that she shared for the whole of her life. Peace, Mother, until we meet again.

Nancy’s sister and best friend Kay Perkowski lives in Greensboro, NC, her sister Barbara (Art) Wilke in Auburn, AL and her brother Donald (Brother Regis) is in Milwaukee. She endured with grace the loss of two sons – Tom (Amy) Robinson and Richard (Jenny) Robinson. Her children John (Mary) Robinson, Steven (Vicky) Robinson, Robert (Nancy) Robinson, Mark (Royce) Robinson, Anne (Eric) Heggelund, and Susan (Glen) Jensen miss her, though they are grateful for the loving care of the staff at Benedictine Nursing home of Wausau, and for the easing of her pain and the gentleness of her last moments. Her grandchildren, and sources of great joy include: Sara (Travis) Meyer, Matt (Nicole) Burish, Brian (Brenda) Robinson, CJ (Malia) Robinson, Eva (David) Burgess, Michael, Elizabeth, Jacob, Ian, Andrew, Alex, Charles, Marcus Robinson, and Breanne Jensen. And, perhaps the source of her most recent storm of smiles, her great-grandchildren: Pax, Reghan, Harper, Flynn. Ivy, Bryleigh, Adalynn, Myles and Max.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Monk Gardens, a place that Nancy enjoyed.

The funeral mass for Nancy Robinson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 615 Stark St, Wausau, WI. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 7. The visitation will continue at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass.

Karen M. Haines

Karen M. Haines, 85, passed away on November 29, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House, after a brief illness. She was born on October 1, 1936 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to the late John and Vivian (Kirkeby) Haines. A graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, she went on to receive her master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

She taught music in Ladysmith, Wisconsin and was the director of music at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Wausau before accepting the choral director’s position at DC Everest, which she held for 45 years, retiring in 2008. Her influence on choral music was felt state-wide, and in recognition of her achievements, in 2011 she received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Choral Director’s Association. Another monumental honor was when her “Songspinners” female vocal group was selected to perform with other choirs at Carnegie Hall. At one time, three of her ex-students were choral directors at D.C. Everest, Mosinee, and Wausau East.

Her contributions to the Wausau Conservatory of Music began in 1978, when she was one of the four women who fostered the idea of establishing a music school, which opened its doors in 1981, and she had been involved ever since, supporting it both financially and with direct involvement musically. For many years, she also was the musical director for many high school and community theater productions.

Karen loved to travel, attending conventions and conferences across the nation. On several occasions she chaperoned and directed choral groups that travelled to Europe. During one of those trips, she was even allowed to play the organ at Notre Dame in Paris when a group toured it. It was her experience of a lifetime, she fondly recalled. IN addition to these trips, she also took several personal trips to Europe.

An active member of the First Presbyterian Church, she served as an Elder, consistently helped with the food pantry, funeral dinners, community suppers, and played the piano for special occasions. Of course, her passion was music, and her influence will continue. As she said, her greatest reward was “fostering the love of music in her students.” Not only did they love music, but they also loved her.

Karen is survived by a Cousin Brenda (Kirkeby) Gard, Burnsville, MN and several other cousins, close friends, colleagues, and countless ex-students.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street, Wausau. The Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A sincere “Thank You” is extended to the many Aspirus Care Givers who provided Karen compassionate care during her journey.

Jesse A. Welch

Jesse Alan Welch, 41, was born March 16, 1980 in Tomahawk, WI to Henry and (the late) Barbara (nee Bohman) Welch.

Jesse grew up with his older sister Melissa and his younger sister Tanya participating in 4H, fixing cars with their dad, and attending the annual EAA conventions. Jesse attended UW Oshkosh where he would eventually meet his future wife, Sarah. He graduated from Appleton Technical College in 2005 with a degree in mechanical design and was blessed to have his entire career spent at Greenheck Fan Corporation with a great group of colleagues, many of whom also became great friends.

Jesse married the love of his life, Sarah (nee Kufahl), on July 16, 2005 in Wausau, WI. He was most proud of and very devoted to his children, Wyatt (“Little Man”) and Emma (“Little Princess”). Beyond taking care of his house and his family, Jesse enjoyed skeet shooting with Wyatt, working on outside projects with Emma, and he was a talented handyman and an RC enthusiast. Jesse was also known for his willingness to help others and he would truly shine helping others during times of crisis.

Jesse’s faith was apparent to others and it was evident that it was the cornerstone of his life and influenced how he made decisions. It was important to him that this faith be instilled in his children and it was a daily part of their family life. He served as an usher at Highland Community Church where he thoroughly enjoyed the contemporary music and the fellowship with his church family.

Jesse unexpectedly died in his sleep and was called home to the Lord on November 27, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara; sister Tanya; and his grandparents, whom he now rests alongside in heavenly peace. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and colleagues.

Jesse is survived by his wife Sarah; children, Wyatt and Emma; father, Henry Welch of Wausau; sister, Melissa Callahan (Christopher) of Merrill, WI; in-laws, Scott and Debra Kufahl of Wausau, WI; sister-in-law Jamie (Eric) Everts of Saukville, WI; Sarah’s grandparents, Joyce Utecht and Pete and Margaret Peterson all of Wausau, WI and several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jesse’s legacy, please direct all donations to the family or to the Brokaw Credit Union for the children’s college fund.

Jesse’s family is requesting that everyone wear a mask while in the church at all times. Thank you

Lois Knapp

Lois Knapp (Rasmussen), 92, of Wausau, left this world and was welcomed into her eternal home on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

She was born August 5, 1929 in Wausau to the late Otto and Frieda (Gottschalk) Rasmussen and graduated from Wausau High School.

On September 16, 1950 Lois was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Harold Knapp and together they spent 63 years raising their family and making memories.

Family was always important to Lois. She enjoyed playing card games, needle point and putting together puzzles with everyone. She made her famous potato salad, apple slice and was a talented artist and whittler. Lois was a member of the Mary Martha Guild, volunteered for Shriners, the Chamber of Commerce and her Viagnette Ladies group that helped in the community. She always had time for her loved ones, and will be dearly missed by her family.

Lois is survived by her three daughters, Pamela (Al) Schroeder, Debra (Rick) Kniess and Carla (Steven) Marten; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Clifford Knapp, Charles Luedtke and Wayne Knapp and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; seven siblings and three sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the Applegate Reflections staff, Interim Healthcare Hospice and pastor Timothy Swanson for their love, care and support they provided.

A Celebration of Life service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, December 2 at the Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, 227150 Harrier Ave, Wausau, with visitation from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park of Wausau. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Edward P. Marcott

Edward Paul Marcott passed away on November 26, 2021, at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Farmington, WI.

Edward was born on November 4, 1946, to Donald and Pauline Marcott. Ed’s mother taught him how to play sports, how to identify rocks, and helped Ed grow. Ed and his sister Kathy were very close. They played football, baseball, jacks, and marbles. Ed loved baseball cards, swimming, diving, and hockey. When he was little, he and a friend were competing to go to the finals, and he purposely let his friend win to go to the finals for marbles. He liked to play with a broom and rocks for baseball and play sticks for guns when he was young. Ed loved fishing and was very good at it. A famous fisherman named Joe Bucher loved his homemade fishing lures. Ed cast his own fishing jigs with a lead pot. Ed was very articulate with making and painting his jigs and would paint each one eight times. Ed was a cook for a children’s hospital, where he would walk the children to baseball games and they would get in for free. Ed was also a cook at a ski resort in Colorado. Ed dove off high cliffs at a restaurant in Colorado that was at water level. Ed was a good cook but also loved going out to eat with his wife Lisa. Ed also worked at a paper mill in Wausau. Ed was a very good bowler and got a 300 ring.

Ed adored his cocker spaniel, Susi. Lisa, Ed, and Susi were inseparable. Susi was with Ed everywhere he went. He took Susi for walks at Marathon Park every day, and Lisa would ask if she could tag along. They would also share their Dairy Queen with Susi.

Ed loved fishing trips to Canada. One fishing trip to Canada, Ed was barefoot on the dock when the boat rocked. This caused him to lose his footing and he stepped on a fishing jig. He had to walk up 25 stairs to get to the cabin but didn’t have a cell phone. He and Lisa had to wait for the neighbors to get back to their cabin to call the main office down the road. They had someone that was skilled at taking fishing hooks out of the skin, but they had to wait 20 minutes for him to arrive by boat. Lisa was worried she would have to drive them to a hospital when she’d never driven in Canada.

Edward is survived by his wife, Lisa Marcott, stepson, Joshua Frederick, one stepdaughter, sisters, Kathryn DiPalma, Linda Koening, and Laura Kuntz, brother Michael (Amy) Marcott, and numerous cousins and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Donald Marcott, his mom, Pauline Marcott, his stepmom, Carol Marcott, one nephew, and several cousins.

The funeral service for Edward Marcott will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 6, 2021, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Albert E. Zastrow

Albert E. Zastrow, age 72, of Wausau died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 with his family by his side after a short battle with lung cancer.

Albert was born on December 24, 1948 in Wausau to the late Bernard and Magelian (Walters) Zastrow. He attended Wausau East High School and then went on to work at various places including Wausau Granite, Andersons and Johnson, and most recently Marathon Cheese. He married Joyce Habek and together they had two beautiful daughters, who he cherished this time with. In his younger years he enjoyed fixing cars, his Dodge Power Wagon, Fishing and bow hunting. He loved his puppy Whiskey and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Albert is survived by his daughters, Felicia (Adam) Matsche and Carrie Zastrow; grandchildren Abel and Jolene Novitzke; sisters Joanne Kroening, Rosie (Tim) Coates and Barbara (Richard) Tierney; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, parents, sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Bob Tress; and brother-in-law Bob Kroening.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Frist Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street., Wausau. The Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church on Monday.

A special “thank you” to our family for all of their love and assistance throughout Albert’s illness and to Aspirus Home Hospice for their exceptional care.

Donna R. Grzywacz

Donna R. Grzywacz, 73, Kronenwetter, was born to eternal life on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the House of Dove, Marshfield. Her journey was accentuated by family members saying her favorite prayer, The Rosary, with their tears washing away the sorrow and brought a closure to the pain and suffering of Multiple Sclerosis and diabetes which she fought with courage for 40 plus years.

She was born February 8, 1948, in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Percy and Laura (Nettle) Livingstone. On October 3, 1964, she married Jacob J. Grzywacz in Battle Creek, Michigan. He survives.

In days gone by, her favorite pastimes included boating with her family, church picnics and dancing, camping, sitting by the campfire and visiting (otherwise known as gossiping). More recent enjoyments included the annual potato pancakes at the trailer in Sayner for 24 years, attending various KC events, socializing with relatives and friends and evening rides to view nature, and ending up at the ice cream shoppe.

Survivors include her husband, Jacob “Jake” Grzywacz, four sons, John (Fiancé, Cara Schmidt) Grzywacz, Brian (Sheri) Grzywacz, Patrick Grzywacz, Timothy Grzywacz; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; three siblings, Marie, Kathy, John; sisters-in-law, Esther Clairmore, Caroline (August) Trzebiatowski, Theresa Blarek; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Phillip and Katherine Grzywacz, daughter-in-law, Tracy Grzywacz, brothers and sisters-in-law, Sadie and John Bushman, Evelyn and Stanley Stroik, Leo and Marcella Grzywacz, Harry Grzywacz, Hubert Grzywacz, James “Jim” Clairmore, Conrad Blarek.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 8, 2021, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a KC Rosary at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Chris Erdman, RN at Wausau Manor, Holly Haupt, RN at Ascension Home Nursing, and the nursing staff at the House of Dove for the exceptional care and compassion given to Donna during her time with them.

Norbert A Lang

Norbert A Lang, 88, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau.

Norbert was born on June 6, 1933 to the late Joseph and Elsie (Dalsky) Lang.

He married Frances Michlig on June 14, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Halder. She joined our Heavenly Father on August 2, 2016. Together, they raised their ten children on the Lang homestead in Marathon. Dad was a local milk hauler for many farmers in the area all while managing his own farm. He was a man of very strong faith and rarely missed going to daily mass. He instilled that faith in his family very strongly. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends playing cards. He also enjoyed gardening and working in his shed. He enjoyed going to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a devoted member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary’s Parish) in Marathon.

Norbert is survived by his ten children; Cindy Hollander, Wausau, Sherrie Lang, Wausau, Debbie (Robin) Hoff, Marathon, Randy (Lisa) Lang, Wausau, Ricky (Tina) Lang, Wausau, Russell Lang, Marathon, Lori (Adam) Matysik, Edgar, Rod (LeAnn) Lang, Marathon, Kevin (Gina) Lang, Marathon, and Jamie (Melinda) Lang, Marathon; grandchildren, Tony (Jenni) Hollander, Teri (Brian) Neitzel; Jessica Pasholk, Jason (Katrina) Pasholk, Jeremie and Jeffrey Pasholk; Jacob (Jenny) Cimino, Tommy (Nicole) Cimino, Don (Vanessa) Cimino, Mandy (Tim) Schmidt, Bobby Hoff; Justin (Kimberly) Lang and Travis Lang; Krystal (Matt) Prinsen, Katie and Kyle Lang; Amber Lang, Cassie Riehle, Logan (Kelsey) Lang, Dillon Lang; Kaylee (Tyson) Zettler, Tyler Matysik; Lucas Barr, Dawson and Madisyn Lang; Damian (Kayla) Lang and Dalton Lang; Tristian and Delaney Lang; great- grandchildren, Makenzie, Taylor, Brayden Hollander; Claira, Landon, Evan Neitzel; Jayden Modrzejewski; Ciera, Alexis, Mercedes Pasholk; Taylyn and Meegan Hoyt-Pasholk; Peter, Isaac, Madelyn, Micah, and Gabriel Cimino; Connor and Kenley Cimino; Amelia Cimino; Layla and Carter Schmidt; Elijah Lang; Mason, Grace and Ryder Prinsen; BrookLynn Koput; Baby Lang (due in Feb); Hazel Osheim; Mylani Kay and Myella Birkley; Bryant Hader, Treyton Graffunder, Sabastyan Lang and Kingsley Crawford; Axel Lang; Baby Lang (due in Jan). He is also survived by one sister, Marcella Dabroski, Weston; one brother Charles Lang, Wausau; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Schara and Janice Michlig, Marathon and Rosalie Michlig, Edgar; and adopted family, Russell, Maureen and Zachary Anklam.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Frances, parents, brothers, Raymond, Victor, Alois, and Oscar Lang, sisters Agnes Murray, Theresa Lang, Leona Corda and Irene Semski, and son-in-law, Tom Hollander.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 712 Market St., Marathon. Rev. Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook Page

Florence C. Berens

Florence Christina Berens, 96, Edgar, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born to Joseph and Mary (Dvorak) Bantes on September 2, 1925, in the town of Frankfort. She married Clarence Berens on October 12, 1949, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Edgar. He preceded her in death in November 1996.

Florence and Clarence spent 47 wonderful years together. They enjoyed attending dances and traveled all over the country throughout the years. Florence worked alongside her husband Clarence operating their business, Berg Co. later known as Berg Sales Inc., Edgar since 1957. She continued to work in the business until 2020. She was a devoted Mother, Grand-Mother and Great-Grand Mother, who loved spending time with her family, as they all lived nearby.

Florence loved to read, listen to music, playing cards with her friends and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She wouldn’t look at the picture when doing puzzles because that was cheating. She passed along that love of reading, music, and puzzles down to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress, and made many clothes, quilts, and crocheted blankets.

Survivors include her children, Russell and Joanne Berens, Edgar, Jeffrey and Crystal Berens, Tomahawk, Gene Berens, Medford and daughter-in-law, Linda Berens. Her Grandchildren, Thomas and Cindy Berens, Pamela and Jesse Schulz, Sandra and Brad Wendtland, Philip Berens and Jason Berens. Her Great-Grand Children, Maya Berens; Leah, Taylor, and Alyssa Schulz; Madilyn, Spencer, and Elliana Wendtland; Aiden and Brady Berens. One Brother, Wilbert Bantes; Sisters-in-Law, Rosemary (Berens) Jost, Oregon, Terry Berens, Wausau, and Pat Berens, Florida, Brother-in-Law Cyril Berens, Wausau, and many special nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David (Bahama) Berens; her parents; sister Lydia (Tootie) Bielke-Szymanski; sister-in-law Rose Ann Bantes.

Eleanor L. Kline

Eleanor Louise Kline, 94 of Schofield, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. She was born to the late Rudolph and Magdalena (Oestreich) Thiel on October 1, 1927 in Chicago, IL.

She is survived by her loving children; Donna (Tom Tekippe) Kline-Tekippe, Dale Kline, Diane Mohan, Danny Kline, Douglas Kline, Dennis Kline, grandchildren Ryan Kline, Randy Leder, Heather Gibbons, Amy Jo Kline, Christopher Kline, Scott Kline, Stacy Kline, Rebecca Kline, Randy Pederson and great grandchildren Ashly Kline, Bryton Kline, Micaila Kline, Morgan Wolfe, Mason Wolfe, Ethan Hogan, Braiden Wierzba, Alexxis Wierzba, Aaliyah Wierzba, Maceigh Wierzba, Wesley Kline, Benny Kline and great great grandson Karsen Kline.

She was preceded in death by her husband James E. Kline, her children Jill Kline, Dick Kline, siblings Laurena Conner, Marvin Thiel, Norman Thiel, Lawrence Thiel and Dorothy Chester.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, December 9, 2021 with a gathering of friends and family from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

