The members at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 acknowledged 100 Wausau area Veterans for their service and sacrifice for our country. Volunteer drivers delivered Thanksgiving dinners cooked by Bunkers Restaurant to their homes on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Every year the Samuels Group organizes their “Ten Days of Giving” program prior to Thanksgiving as their way to give back to our community. This year for their eighth day of the #10daysofgiving they chose to give back to our Post, local veterans and their families by providing volunteers, pumpkin pies and whipped cream to complement our Thanksgiving meals.

America’s Veterans remain our priority and it’s a pleasure to provide them with holiday meals. We will also be delivering Christmas meals on December 22, 2021. If you know of a veteran in need of a meals, please contact us for details on our Post reservation line prior to December 10. 715-509-1010.

This Post 10 “Veterans Helping Veterans “program was created to provide meals for veterans in need on the holidays. In the past two years the Post has delivered over 2600 meals to Veterans with the help of our volunteers and the generous local business donations.

Story and photos complements of Mike Heilmann