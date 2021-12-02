WAUSAU — This year’s Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarship recipients have been named today by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.
The 2021 student-athletes nominated by their school’s respective coaching staffs are:
- Colton Geurink of Wausau West High School
- Jacob Pfiffner of Newman Catholic High School
- Ty Strehlow of D.C. Everest Senior High School
- Sawyer Trevillian of Wausau East High School
The recipients will be honored at the 26th annual Win Brockmeyer Memorial Awards Ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Wausau Country Club.