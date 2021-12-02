WAUSAU — This year’s Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarship recipients have been named today by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

The 2021 student-athletes nominated by their school’s respective coaching staffs are:

Colton Geurink of Wausau West High School

of Wausau West High School Jacob Pfiffner of Newman Catholic High School

of Newman Catholic High School Ty Strehlow of D.C. Everest Senior High School

of D.C. Everest Senior High School Sawyer Trevillian of Wausau East High School

The recipients will be honored at the 26th annual Win Brockmeyer Memorial Awards Ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Wausau Country Club.