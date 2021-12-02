Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – Kira Hammond scored 22 points, and Braelyn Beiler hit four 3-pointers and added 20 points as the D.C. Everest girls basketball team outlasted Eau Claire North 77-74 in a nonconference game Thursday at North High School.



The Evergreens jumped out to a 48-40 lead after a high-scoring first half and was able to hold on from there to earn their second-straight win and improve to 3-2 this season.

Riley Zuleger added 10 points and Ella Pavlovich had nine in the victory for D.C. Everest.

Jayden Smith made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead North (2-4).

D.C. Everest will open its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule at Wausau East on Tuesday.

Evergreens 77, Huskies 74

D.C. Everest 48 29 – 77

Eau Claire North 40 34 – 74

D.C. EVEREST (77): Braelyn Beiler 7 2-2 20, Katie Schulz 0 1-2 1, Kira Hammond 8 5-7 22, Riley Zuleger 4 2-2 10, Brenna Lehrke 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Stowell 4 0-0 8, Abby Kislow 2 1-2 5, Ella Pavlovich 4 1-1 9. FG: 30. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Beiler 4, Hammond 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 3-2.

EAU CLAIRE NORTH (74): Jayden Smith 7 0-1 20, Ellie O’Keefe 3 0-0 6, Addison Bohman 4 1-2 12, Morgan Gilbert 3 1-3 7, Reanna Hutchinson 7 1-2 18, Madi Strubel 0 0-1 0, Brya Smith 3 4-5 11. FG: 27. FT: 8-15. 3-pointers: 12 (Smith 6, Bohman 3, Hutchinson 2, Smith 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-4.