Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – The D.C. Everest wrestling team opened its 2021-22 season with a resounding 70-12 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference dual Thursday at Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Emmitt Peterson (152 pounds), Daytona Pagel (170), Kyle Schmidt (182), Mitch Danielski (220), Myles Paulson (285), Caleb Jaeger (106), Taylor Dillon (113), Josh Danens (120) and Easton Cooper (132) all had pins for D.C. Everest, with seven of them coming in the first period.

East’s two wins came by pin from Garrison Stockwell at 160 and Andrew Olson at 195.

Wausau East will compete at the Stratford Invitational on Saturday, while D.C. Everest will travel to the Watertown Invitational.

D.C. Everest 70, Wausau East 12

138: Brayden Feltch (DC) def. Jake Stiener, 11-2.

145: Blake Heal (DC) won by forfeit.

152: Emmitt Peterson (DC) pinned Prentis Steffen, 1:45.

160: Garrison Stockwell (WE) pinned August Stransky, 3:45.

170: Daytona Pagel (DC) pinned Caleb Mouw, 1:57.

182: Kyle Schmidt (DC) pinned Christian Emerson, 5:27.

195: Andrew Olson (WE) pinned Andrew Samuels, 1:27.

220: Mitch Danielski (DC) pinned Aiden Haugen, 1:27.

285: Myles Paulson (DC) pinned Lucas Shutte, 0:48.

106: Caleb Jaeger (DC) pinned Sam Havard, 0:28.

113: Taylor Dillon (DC) pinned Ryan Jaegar, 3:52.

120: Josh Danens (DC) pinned Jack Bessette, 0:42.

126: Gavin Petterson (DC) won by forfeit.

132: Easton Cooper (DC) pinned Noah Rhea, 1:06.