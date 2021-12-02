SCHOFIELD — Greenheck Group announced this week leadership moves that position the company to accelerate long-term growth and create more value for customers and team members.

As Greenheck Group approaches its 75th anniversary in 2022, the company will exceed $1 billion in annual revenue, Greenheck Group said in a news release. To meet accelerating growth and growing customer needs, Greenheck Group is making reinvestments in product innovation, manufacturing capacity and its more than 4,000 team members.

Rich Totzke

“Greenheck Group has achieved a high level of growth in the past decade and continues to have a bright future because of our team members,” said Rich Totzke, COO. “I am inspired by the team members and shareholders of our company who strive to do extraordinary things for the good of our customers and communities.”

The following announcements are effective immediately:

Aaron Gotham

Aaron Gotham and Rich Totzke have been named chief operating officers. Gotham will manage manufacturing operations company-wide, leading the organization’s business units. Totzke will lead Greenheck Group’s shared service, sales and marketing organizations.

In their new roles, they will partner with Jim McIntyre, president, CEO, and chairman, in the Office of the CEO, to lead Greenheck Group’s executive team in the next phase of the company’s future.

Mark Belke and Becky Gatzke are each promoted to president and join the Greenheck Group’s executive team. Belke will lead Greenheck Group’s air movement and control division. Gatzke will lead Greenheck Group’s conditioning and ventilating products division.

Matthew Spink and Jim Benville are each promoted to senior vice president and join the Greenheck Group’s executive team. Spink has been promoted to senior vice president of Greenheck mechanical channel. Benville has been promoted to senior vice president of strategic partnerships.

Additional leadership moves complete the realignment of the executive team.

David Kallstrom will assume the new role of president of new ventures. Damon Childers has been named president of Accurex and strategic sales. Kurt Schoenrock has been named chief financial officer.

Completing the Executive Team

Continuing in their current roles are the following: Brian Funfar, chief information officer; Scott Graf, chief manufacturing officer; Bryan LiBrandi, chief marketing officer; Tim Kilgore, president, Greenheck sales; and Carrie Strobel, chief human resource officer.