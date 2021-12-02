Nathan Frederick, 38, of Wausau. Dec. 1, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, resisting an officer

  • Royal M. Bennett, 39, of Wausau. Nov. 29, 2021: Criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Brandon S. Case, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 29, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage to property
  • Michael L. Hinton, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 29, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping
  • Garrett J. Kratwell, 29, of Mosinee. Dec. 1, 2021: Bail jumping (7 counts), resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Elliot M. Spiller, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – use of a dangerous weapon, bail jumping
  • Patrick J. Eppolite, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 30, 2021: Bail jumping, tampering with an ignition interlock device or failure to install, operating while revoked
  • Nathan Frederick, 38, of Wausau. Dec. 1, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, resisting an officer
  • Joseph J. Racine, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
  • Dante L. Childress, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 29, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, battery, criminal damage to property, bail jumping