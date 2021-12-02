WAUSAU – This week, “Route 51” sets out on its annual trek into galaxies far, far away and alternate universes far and near. At 10 a.m. today, Dec. 3, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” executive producer and guest host Rick Reyer welcomes science fiction writer John Jackson Miller, whose recent releases include “Star Trek Picard: Rogue Elements,” the award-winning “Star Trek: Die Standing” and the recently re-released “Star Wars: Kenobi.”

Miller, a central Wisconsin resident, is known for his contributions to the Star Wars, Star Trek and Marvel universes, and characters he created have appeared in recent Marvel films, including “Iron Man” and “Ant Man and the Wasp.” Reyer and Miller will also delve into the ways fandom and conventions have evolved in the face of COVID-19 and explore the intersection of science fiction and science reality.

‘Route 51’ is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.