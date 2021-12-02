Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Wausau West won six of the seven matches that were competed by pin and earned forfeit wins in the other seven by forfeit to beat a short-handed Merrill team 82-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet opener for both teams on Thursday at Merrill High School.

Christopher Galang (126 pounds), Reed Napiwocki (170), Nathan LaRue (182), Joseph Berens (195), Colton Geurink (220), Athan Somers (285) and Thai Yang (106) earned pins for the Warriors.

Wausau West will host a six-team invitational on Saturday, with Medford, Pulaski, Sauk Prairie, Stevens Point and Tomah coming to the West High School Fieldhouse. Matches begin at 10 a.m.

Wausau West 82, Merrill 0

113: Savannah Danielson (WW) won by forfeit.

120: Ashley Danielson (WW) won by forfeit.

126: Christopher Galang (WW) pinned Jon Hart.

132: Derek Danielson (WW) won by forfeit.

138: Gabriel Galang (WW) won by forfeit.

145: Gabriel Ramos (WW) won by forfeit.

152: Connor Calmes (WW) won by forfeit.

160: Kayden Heisler (WW) won by forfeit.

170: Reed Napiwocki (WW) pinned Brian Ball.

182: Nathan La Ruse (WW) pinned Dominic Roper.

195: Joseph Berens (WW) won by major dec. over Wyatt Bathke, 17-3.

220: Colton Geurink (WW) pinned Ryder Depies.

285: Athan Somers (WW) pinned Kieran Hehliing.

106: Thai Young (WW) pinned Allison Hunter.