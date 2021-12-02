WAUSAU – Wausau Events will host Wausau’s 92nd Annual Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

This year’s route will start at Marathon Park and end at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Attendees can watch the parade along the route as more than 75 floats pass out candy, trinkets and holiday cheer.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Santa will light the tree on the 400 Block immediately following the parade. Additionally, a special vigil honoring the victims of the Waukesha parade will be held after the tree lighting. Candles will be provided for those who attend the vigil.

Wausau Events also will host the Annual Warming Party from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. inside the Great Hall at the Grand Theater. This event will offer free cookies and hot cocoa, along with visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Masks are required indoors.