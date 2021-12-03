Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is CS Health for Life Medical Center, 2405 Schofield Ave., in Weston. Dr. Kimberly Couri and Dr. R. Louise Smyth are board-certified providers who have helped hundreds of patients understand and treat the underlying causes of infertility. Their interest in natural fertility stemmed from both doctors experiencing infertility and miscarriage in their own lives. Now, they’re helping patients who seek to regain their fertility as well as those who are experiencing symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome or menopause. The team at Health for Life works together to help patients learn how to live a healthier lifestyle, allowing them to alleviate their symptoms and feel good on a daily basis. By focusing on the five foundational pillars of health – nutrition, fitness, detoxification and gut health, hormone balance and mentoring – their patients are finding success, and a path back to wellness. For women struggling with infertility, they provide an affordable alternative to in vitro fertilization, a non-invasive technique with a higher success rate compared to IVF. Dr. Couri and Dr. Smyth believe that every woman deserves to know the truth about her reproductive health – and that starts with being heard, valued, and empowered to live in harmony with her fertility. If you and your significant other have been trying to grow your family but have hit a few bumps along the way, this is a team that can guide you on your journey to natural fertility and lifelong health. Here’s what they had to say about their unique business and why they are so committed to helping their patients.

Dr. R. Louise Smyth (left) and Dr. Kimberly Couri (Contributed photo)

Q: When was your business established, and what prompted you to start?

A: We opened November 17, 2015. At that time we knew that if we were going to provide the kind of care that could really help our patients, we needed to function outside of the traditional healthcare system and help our patients to take control of their health.

Q: How did you choose the name of your business? What are you trying to convey?

A: Our name “Health For Life” has different levels of meaning. One cannot have fullness of life without health. When we seek optimal health, it is a life style that we want our patients to pursue for Life. And most importantly, we know that in order for couples to transmit life, their health is so important and if they don’t reclaim their health, their ability to achieve and carry a pregnancy will be impacted.

Q: Tell us about your business. What products or services do you offer?

A: We provide lifestyle medicine programs that help people who are willing and ready to take control of their health and get them on to a path of healing, improvement of their reproductive health and overall health. We work with women and couples who struggle with infertility, miscarriage, PCOS and other cycle disturbances and menopause.

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart?

A: We approach reproductive health understanding how important lifestyle is in impacting the outcome. Because we address the root causes of dysfunction and illness, healing is possible. Couples who come to us seeking to grow their families always improve their health and well being, and that is a very different outcome from traditional infertility programs.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

A: We are so grateful that we have been able to realize our dream of providing health care in this setting, and have been able to make it as a business even through the challenges of the last two years. Our training is in the practice of medicine, not running a business, but we have been able to navigate it and realize a dream.

Q: How have you changed and evolved over time? What is different now from when you first started?

A: We have grown and have had the honor and privilege of serving many people in our community who are now healthier, and some who have been able to grow their families. Now we are reaching women and couples outside of our community and even out of state.

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome? Basically, if you had to do it all over again, would you do anything differently?

A: Our biggest challenge was not having any formal training in running a business. Thankfully we have had wonderful mentors, starting with the UW Small Business Development program and our medical mentors. We could not have even started this business without their foundational support. We would not have done it differently.

Q: What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

A: We hope to be able to expand our services and help more people. We hope to be able to be the first choice of treatment for infertile couples.

Connect with CS Health for Life Medical Center

2405 Schofield Ave. Suite 110, Weston (Located in the AbbyBank building)

PHONE: 715-298-5991

FAX: 715-298-5992

EMAIL: info@cshealthforlife.com

Request more information by visiting cshealthforlife.com

Hours:

Monday Appointment Only

Tuesday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday Appointment Only

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed