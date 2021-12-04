Wausau Pilot & Review

ONALASKA – Samantha Federici had two goals and Tristan Wicklund added another as the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team slipped past Onalaska 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at the Omni Ice Arena.

Federici scored at the 5:10 mark of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, and Wicklund put the Storm on top with a goal with 1:47 remaining in regulation.

Onalaska quickly tied it 21 seconds later and the game went into overtime, where Federici scored at the 7:15 mark to give Central Wisconsin the win.

Chloe Lemke had 26 saves in goal for the Storm, which is now 4-0 this season.

The Storm will take a week off before travel to Hartland to take on Arrowhead next Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m.

Storm 3, Hilltoppers 2 (OT)

Central Wisconsin 0 1 1 1 – 3

Onalaska 1 1 0 0 – 2

First period: 1. O, Jaden Hammes (Adeline Lee), pp., 15:41.

Second period: 2. CW, Samantha Federici, 5:10.

Third period: 3. CW, Tristan Wicklund (Federici, Hannah Baumann), 15:13; 4. O, McKenna LaFleur (Hammes, Payton Sawyer), 15:34.

Overtime: 5. CW, Federici (Wicklund, Dru Sabatke), 7:15.

Saves: CW, Chloe Lemke 26; O, Diana Hanson 35.

Records: Central Wisconsin Storm 4-0; Onalaska 1-3.