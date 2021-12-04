Wausau Pilot & Review

Travelers can expect slippery roads late Saturday as light snow develops across the area, with hazardous travel expected again on Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The worst conditions are expected to be across northern Wisconsin, where several inches of snow is possible. Snowfall totals across central and east-central Wisconsin will be much lighter.

The snow could taper to freezing drizzle or drizzle for a time late Sunday into Sunday night. Areas that receive significant snow tonight into Sunday will likely experience considerable blowing and drifting.

The worst travel conditions in the snowbelt area of Vilas county will likely occur late Sunday night through Monday morning.

The combination of strong winds and cold air flowing into the area in the wake of the departing storm system will drive wind chill indices into the 5 above to 5 below zero range by late Monday, with even lower values expected Monday night.

Hazardous travel conditions are again possible Tuesday into Wednesday, due to the potential for light to moderate snow.