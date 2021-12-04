Wausau Pilot & Review

RIVER HILLS – The D.C. Everest boys hockey team couldn’t hold on to an early lead and dropped a nonconference game to University School of Milwaukee 5-3 on Friday night.

Kyle Jaglinski and R.J. Schulz scored goals in the opening six minutes to give the Evergreens a 2-0 lead, but University School ripped off four-straight goals to take control.

Jaglinski scored again at the 10:12 mark of the third period, but USM got an insurance goal less than a minute later and held on from there.

Parker Hurt assisted on both of Jaglinski’s goals for D.C. Everest, which falls to 2-1 this season.

Everest will play another nonconference game at Waukesha North on Saturday.

Wildcats 5, Evergreens 3

D.C. Everest 2 0 1 – 3

University School of Milwaukee 1 2 2 – 5

First period: 1. DC, Kyle Jaglinski (Parker Hurt), sh., 4:15; 2. DC, R.J. Schulz, 5:45; 3. USM, Jack McGregor (Benjamin Moalusi, Sam Anderson), 10:39.

Second period: 4. USM, Augie Wolf (Jack Torinus, William Guy), 8:39; 5. USM, McGregor (Ethan Gurney, Anderson), 12:38.

Third period: 6. USM, Guy (Wolf), 2:32; 7. DC, Jaglinski (Hurt), 10:12; 8. USM, Anderson (McGregor), 11:08.

Saves: DC, Breyden Sabatke 21; USM, Mason Griner 14.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-1; University School of Milwaukee 1-3.