Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Bell Ringers Needed. The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers to help raise funds that support families in need in our community over the next year. Signing up is easy and two hours of your time could change the lives of families right here in our area. Choose from a variety of locations in the area. Call 715-848-4272 or register online.

Help Distribute Food In a Safe Way. The Neighbors’ Place is seeking volunteers to assist in their outdoor food distribution. Some volunteers work outdoors and collect basic household information from food pantry guests. Some volunteers also work inside preparing grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are approximately Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Volunteers are provided with basic safety gear (mask, gloves, etc.) when working at The Neighbors’ Place. The Neighbors’ Place has strict COVID-19 precautions in place to keep our volunteers and guests safe. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966, ext. 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Bilingual Interviewer Needed. Enjoy speaking with interesting people? Want to volunteer from home? The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to phone screen new volunteers. The volunteer screener gathers relevant information about prospective volunteer candidates while assessing which positions volunteers are best suited for. If interested, please contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Artificial Christmas Trees. Are you upgrading your tree this year? Donate your old tree to The Women’s Community clients who are just getting started in their own place this year. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or allie@womenscommunity.org.

Personal Hygiene Products. Back to Basics is in need of products like shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes, brushes and combs, deodorant, Band-Aids, and feminine hygiene products. There is the option to host a drive to collect these items. Contact workplacevolunteercouncilmc@gmail.org to learn more.

Source: United Way of Marathon County