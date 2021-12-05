Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say the man who died Thursday in a crash on Hwy. 10 near Amherst has been identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Warmuth, of Harshaw.

The crash was reported just after 1:15 p.m. Dec. 2 in a construction zone of Hwy. 10 near the intersection of Hwy. Q.

Police say Warmuth was driving east in his SUV on Hwy. 10 when he approached the construction zone, which involved a single-lane closure. That’s when he struck a construction truck that was part of the maintenance crew.

Warmuth died at the scene of the crash. No construction workers were injured.