Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East basketball teams split a doubleheader against Green Bay East on Saturday at East High School.

The Wausau East girls won 60-16, improving to 2-3 this season. Green Bay East falls to 0-5.

Green Bay East (2-0) won a high-scoring boys game, 85-72. Wausau East drops to 0-3 heading into a nonconference game at Rhinelander on Tuesday.

The Wausau East girls will host D.C. Everest for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday.

Game statistics were not provided.