Wausau Pilot & Review

RIVER HILLS – The Wausau West boys hockey team lost a nonconference game to University School of Milwaukee 2-0 on Saturday to fall to 2-2 this season.

Christian Ford and Sam Anderson scored goals for USM (2-3), which outshot West 28-21.

Adam Prokop made 26 saves in goal for West.

Wausau West plays Mosinee at D.C. Everest on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Wildcats 2, Warriors 0

Wausau West 0 0 0 – 0

University School of Milwaukee 1 0 1 – 3

First period: 1. USM, Christian Ford (Mateo Nunag), 1:06.

Third period: 2. USM, Sam Anderson (Jack McGregor, Benjamin Moalusi), 11:45.

Saves: WW, Adam Prokop 26; USM, Michael Polston 21.

Records: Wausau West 2-2; University School of Milwaukee 2-3.