Wausau Pilot & Review

Difficult travel conditions are expected today across north central Wisconsin into mid-day due to snow showers, strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until noon in central Wisconsin, with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

The strong west to northwest winds will result in patchy blowing and drifting snow in open areas and difficult travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

Sub-zero wind chills are expected Monday night, while light snow could produce hazardous travel conditions again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Thursday’s weather could also be treacherous.

Expect low temperatures Monday to dip below zero with a high Tuesday of just 16 degrees.