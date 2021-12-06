WAUSAU — Heartland Business Systems will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13 to celebrate the opening of their new location at 815 South 24th Avenue, Suite 400.

Heartland Business Systems, a Midwest leader in information technology, is excited to announce the opening of a new office location in Wausau. The addition of the Wausau office brings IT consulting services locally to both the commercial and K-12 education markets of central Wisconsin and aligns with Heartland’s vision of accelerating innovation and enabling digital enterprise across the Midwest.

Continued growth and demand led HBS to open an office in central Wisconsin to better service its existing and growing customer base and to cement its commitment to provide quality service to this region.

This new office also provides HBS team members located in central Wisconsin a place to foster innovation and collaboration.

“As an industry leader in the Midwest, HBS is committed to providing customers in central Wisconsin high-quality service with our top talent engineering team.” said Peter Helander, CEO. “HBS already has a substantial presence in central Wisconsin with approximately 30 team members in the area and now they have a brick-and-mortar home office. We are pleased that our latest office is located in central Wisconsin and we look forward to our ongoing and increased commitment to the underserved territory in Wausau, Stevens Point, Marshfield and other central Wisconsin cities and towns. Heartland’s networking, security, systems and application engineers provide world-class talent with quality, local service.”

For more information about Heartland Business Systems, call 715-432-3858 or visit HBS.net.