Significant calls to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 6, 2021. All information courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 31 year old Tomahawk man was arrested on charges of theft, take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent, resisting/obstructing an officer and a probation hold Monday afternoon.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to several vehicle crashes Monday afternoon as a result of the snowy road conditions. One of the crashes involved minor injuries with no medical transport the others were property damage only crashes.

A 62 year old Hales Corners, WI man was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of battery and disorderly conduct following an incident in the Town of Russell.

A Town of Corning resident was the victim of theft Monday evening. He reported his 6×12 foot trailer with a single axel wood floor and black painted steel frame was stolen from his residence between 4:30pm and 7:00pm. If you have any information regarding this theft, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App.

A 33 year old Wausau man was arrested on a Probation Warrant and cited for driving after suspension Tuesday evening following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk.

A 16 year old male youth was stopped and cited for traveling 89 mph on USH 51 north of USH 8 in the Town of Bradley Thursday evening.

A 19 year old Ashland man was arrested on a warrant issued by Iron County following a traffic stop on USH 51 near Lincoln Dr. in the town of Merrill Friday morning.

A 21 year old Merrill man was stopped and cited for traveling 83 mph on County Rd K south of Merrill in the Town of Scott Saturday night.

Lincoln County Deputies and the Merrill Fire Department responded to a residence on County Rd G in the town of Merrill for a loader that that was on fire. No injuries were reported and no other property was caused by the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Merrill Fire Dept.

Deputies responded to 4 property damage crashes and 5 vehicles in the ditch as a result of Sunday’s snow storm. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Two people reported striking deer last week.