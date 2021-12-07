By Shereen Siewert

A 43-year-old registered Wausau sex offender accused of assaulting two young girls was not successful in his bid for a bond modification this week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Lor Pao Thao, who was previously convicted on charges of second degree sexual assault of a child, is a lifetime sex offender registrant. In 2003, Thao was sentenced to three years in prison followed by four years on extended supervision for that crime.

New charges were filed in July after two girls told investigators he assaulted them while staying at their home. The girls were age 6 and 9 at the time of the alleged assaults. Both alleged victims said Thao touched their genitals underneath their clothing, according to court documents.

Prosecutors on July 7 filed two counts of first-degree sexual assault charges against Thao, who is being charged as a persistent repeater. The alleged assaults happened in 2016.

A person is considered a persistent repeater if he’s been convicted of a serious felony on two or more separate occasions at any time preceding the serious felony for which he is presently charged, or convicted of a serious child sex offense on at least one prior occasion preceding the serious felony for which he is charged. A person deemed a persistent repeater can face life in prison without the possibility of extended release.

During a hearing Monday, Circuit Judge Scott Corbett heard arguments from defense attorney Michael Zell and Assistant District Attorney Molly Lawrence regarding a modification of Thao’s $150,000 cash bond, but declined any change for Thao, who remains behind bars.

A pretrial conference is set for Dec. 22.